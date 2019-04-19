RFI in 15 languages

 

World music matters
Zakouska: French quartet spiking sounds of the Mediterranean
Zakouska just released their third album La Criée: compositions inspired by sounds of the Mediterranean
 
France
Paris Climate change Protests EDF Total Greenpeace

Climat activists in Paris protest against 'toxic' multinationals

By
media Environmental activists block the entrance to the headquarters of French oil giant Total during a "civil disobedience action" to urge world leaders to act against climate change, in La Defense near Paris, France, April 19, 2019. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Hundreds of climate activists staged a protest in Paris' La Défense business district on Friday morning to highlight what they call the 'toxic alliance' between the French state and multinationals which they accuse of being responsible for global warming.

Thousands of climate change activists chained themselves to the entrances of the energy companies based in Paris's bustling business district, La Défense.

They blocked access to building housing oil giant Total and the national electricity provider EDF in protest against what they call President Emmanuel Macron's "toxic alliance" with polluting multinationals.

Environmental activists stand with a stencil at the Grand Arche during a "civil disobedience action" to urge world leaders to act against climate change, in La Defense Reuters

The environment watchdog organbisation Greenpeace claimed the protest attracted more than 2,000 participants. A police source said "a hundred" militants were chained to the EDF building.

