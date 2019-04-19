Climat activists in Paris protest against 'toxic' multinationals

Thousands of climate change activists chained themselves to the entrances of the energy companies based in Paris's bustling business district, La Défense.
They blocked access to building housing oil giant Total and the national electricity provider EDF in protest against what they call President Emmanuel Macron's "toxic alliance" with polluting multinationals.
The environment watchdog organbisation Greenpeace claimed the protest attracted more than 2,000 participants. A police source said "a hundred" militants were chained to the EDF building.