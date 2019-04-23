Macron to unveil long-awaited reforms in rare date with journalists

The stakes are high for French President Emmanuel Macron as he prepares to reveal his much-anticipated reforms agenda, which comes on the back of five months of Yellow Vest anger.

The French were supposed to learn how Macron intends to modernise France last week – a turning point that French media have dubbed “Act 2” of his presidency – but that plan was scuppered by the Notre-Dame cathedral fire.

Now he’s set a new date with the nation on Thursday night – a press conference at 6pm local time – during which Macron is expected to announce tax breaks for the middle classes and the abolition of the ENA administration school for the French elite.

French press says Macron was due to announce the shutting down of his alma mater, the elite academy ENA, in the ultimate expression of reverse snobbery. Shame — it could have been a testing ground for his ability to reform effectively, not just give up. https://t.co/DXzifxIr0q Lionel Laurent (@LionelRALaurent) April 16, 2019

The measures are a response to more than five months of Yellow Vest street protests against perceived social inequality that have derailed Macron’s presidency and seen his popularity rating fall to below 30 percent.

A key Yellow Vest complaint is the reduction in government services outside France’s big towns and cities, but those protesting also say they pay too much tax.

Delays and leaks

Just hours before a pre-recorded address outlining Macron’s reforms was due to be broadcast across the nation on 15 April, the fire broke out a Notre-Dame, forcing Macron to hurry to the scene.

Although his address to the nation the following day was focused on Notre-Dame, the reforms speech text was leaked to the media – revealing Macron’s plans to finance tax cuts for the middle classes by cracking down on tax evasion.

He was also promising a 2020 review of his unpopular decision to cut a "fortune solidarity tax" on high earners.

A protester walks past a burning motorcycle during a demonstration on Act XXIII (the 23rd consecutive national protest on Saturday) of the yellow vests movement in Paris, France, April 20, 2019. © REUTERS/Yves Herman

The French news agency AFP has described the reform agenda as “important but not revolutionary”.

While the leak has been called embarrassing, some commentators in France say it also works to Macron’s advantage by offering him insight into public reaction to the planned measures.

It’s unclear if, on Thursday, Macron intends to rehash his original speech or start anew.

The speech will be Macron’s first wide-ranging press conference with domestic media in France.