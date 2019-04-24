RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
Spotlight on France
Podcast: Rebuilding Notre Dame gets political, French presidential powers, …
Spotlight on France episode 3
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 04/23 13h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 04/22 13h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 04/19 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/05 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/04 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/03 13h00 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Educating Nigerians about dementia
  • media
    International report
    Harlem series pt 5: Harlem during the civil rights era
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    Podcast: Rebuilding Notre Dame gets political, French presidential …
  • media
    Spotlight on Africa
    Rwanda's challenging road to reconciliation
  • media
    International report
    Harlem series pt4: 'Full tilt' in Harlem
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Latest news
  • Join us for Paris Live today 1300GMT featuring T.E.A.M, a non-profit group helping kids in Africa
Americas
War Rape Sexual assault France United States

France indignant at US weakening UN resolution on sexual violence in conflicts

By
media The UN Security Council meets at UN headquarters on 23 April 2019 Drew Angerer/AFP/Getty Images North America

France voiced its indignation over the watered-down United Nations Security Council resolution on sexual violence in conflict, which was passed on Tuesday night after a key phrase was removed because US President Donald Trump’s administration considers it a code for abortion.

"We deplore that the veto threats were brandished by permanent members of the council to challenge 25 years of gains for women's rights in situations of armed conflict," said France’s UN ambassador François Delattre after the vote.

"It is incomprehensible that access to sexual and reproductive healthcare is not explicitly recognised for victims of sexual violence – those who are often the target of atrocious abuses and barbaric mutilations.”

The resolution expresses the council's deep concern at "the slow progress" in addressing and eliminating sexual violence in conflicts around the world.

But it was adopted only after a reference was cut referring to the need for UN bodies and donors to give timely "sexual and reproductive health" assistance to survivors of sexual violence in conflict. This has been included in resolutions adopted by the Security Council in 200 and 2013, and in several annual resolution adopted by the general assembly.

"It is intolerable and incomprehensible that the Security Council is incapable of acknowledging that women and girls who suffered from sexual violence in conflict – and who obviously didn't choose to become pregnant - should have the right to terminate their pregnancy,” added Delattre.

Acting US Ambassador to the United Nations Jonathan Cohen did not speak after the council vote.

This was the latest in a string of policy reversals that some diplomats say has been driven by US Vice President Mike Pence, a conservative Christian who staunchly opposes abortion rights.

The Trump administration cut US funding in 2017 for the UN Population Fund because it "supports, or participates in the management of a program of coercive abortion or involuntary sterilisation," a characterisation that the UN says was inaccurate.

In 2018 the administration unsuccessfully tried to remove language on sexual and reproductive health from several General Assembly resolutions, then failed in a similar campaign last month during the annual UN Commission on the Status of Women meeting.

 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.