RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
Spotlight on France
Podcast: Rebuilding Notre Dame gets political, French presidential powers, …
Spotlight on France episode 3
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 04/23 13h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 04/22 13h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 04/19 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/05 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/04 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/03 13h00 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Educating Nigerians about dementia
  • media
    International report
    Harlem series pt 5: Harlem during the civil rights era
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    Podcast: Rebuilding Notre Dame gets political, French presidential …
  • media
    Spotlight on Africa
    Rwanda's challenging road to reconciliation
  • media
    International report
    Harlem series pt4: 'Full tilt' in Harlem
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Latest news
  • Join us for Paris Live today 1300GMT featuring T.E.A.M, a non-profit group helping kids in Africa
France
Turkey France Genocide Armenia

France officially commemorates Armenian genocide for the first time

By
media President Emmanuel Macron plants a tree at the Tsitsernakaberd Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan. Melik Baghdasaryan/Reuters

On Wednesday France holds its first ever "national day of commemoration of the Armenian genocide", a move that has angered Turkey. French President Emmanuel Macron announced the national day of remembrance in February.

Starting in 1915, the Ottoman Empire rounded up and killed up to 1.5 million Armenians in what some have called the first genocide of the 20th century. Turkey has always denied that the mass killings amounted to genocide, and considers those who died were victims of civil war and starvation.

France was the first European country to recognise the massacres as genocide, in a 2001 law. When he announced the national day of remembrance, President Macron said that France "knows how to look history in the face”.

Since then, France and Turkey have clashed over the decision. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has pointed the finger at France, and the massacres committed by French troops during the colonial era, a sentiment he reiterated on Wednesday, in a televised speech, in which he slammed those who think they are in a position to teach Turkey a lesson.

"It is clear who killed 800,000 people in the Rwandan genocide, the French are responsible,” he said, referring to an accusation by the current Rwandan government that France helped the Hutu regime, which was responsible for the 1994 genocide – a claim that Paris has always denied.

Erdogan also brought up Algeria, for which “archives and documents clearly prove” France’s responsibility in extra-judicial killings and torture.

Marking the genocide in France

Armenians commemorate the massacres on 24 April, the day in 1915 when Ottoman troops rounded up thousands of Armenian intellectuals suspected of being hostile to Ottoman rule.

The date in France is being marked by a speech by Prime Minister Edouard Philippe, who will lay flowers at a monument commemorating the genocide which was installed on the banks of the Seine in central Paris in April 2003.

 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.