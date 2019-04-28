RFI in 15 languages

 

The Sound Kitchen
The Maori chant
France
History De Gaulle France

The day France's liberation hero Charles de Gaulle resigned

By
media French President De Gaulle, 78, casts his vote in a constitutional referendum on 27 April 1969 in Colombey-Les-Deux-Eglises. Day after, De Gaulle resigned after the defeat of his referendum proposal for senate and regional reforms. AFP

Fifty years ago, French liberation-hero-turned-president Charles de Gaulle resigned after losing a crucial vote. Here's a look at the events that led up to his resignation half a century ago.

On 27 April 1969, De Gaulle asked the French to vote on a long-awaited bill which would set up new regions in France and renew the Senate.

A few days earlier, as a peace gesture, he had announced he would quit if he lost the vote.

The French rejected the bill by a majority of 52.41%.

The next day, De Gaulle resigned, as he had promised.

Here are some key events leading up to De Gaulle's resignation

