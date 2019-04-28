The day France's liberation hero Charles de Gaulle resigned

To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser.
To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings.
For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
French President De Gaulle, 78, casts his vote in a constitutional referendum on 27 April 1969 in Colombey-Les-Deux-Eglises. Day after, De Gaulle resigned after the defeat of his referendum proposal for senate and regional reforms.
AFP
Fifty years ago, French liberation-hero-turned-president Charles de Gaulle resigned after losing a crucial vote. Here's a look at the events that led up to his resignation half a century ago.
On 27 April 1969, De Gaulle asked the French to vote on a long-awaited bill which would set up new regions in France and renew the Senate.
A few days earlier, as a peace gesture, he had announced he would quit if he lost the vote.
The French rejected the bill by a majority of 52.41%.
The next day, De Gaulle resigned, as he had promised.
Here are some key events leading up to De Gaulle's resignation
Watch the video - 28 April 1969: President De Gaulle resigns