Notre Dame will be as beautiful as ever - French Culture Minister

By
Slovakian design studio Vizum Atelier has suggested replacing Notre Dame's fallen spire with a quasi-infinite light beam

The fire-damaged Gothic Cathedral of Notre Dame de Paris is at the centre of the day's work for French parliamentarians on Friday. They are debating a bill to create a framework for the repairs to the landmark church.

The bill has raised many questions, not least of all why President Emmanuel Macron wants the work finished within five years, and what invaluable corners might therefore be cut.

French Culture minister Franck Riester told the lower house of parliament in Paris that they will not rush the reconstruction of the damaged parts of Notre Dame de Paris. He added that heritage regulations will apply, and that he will be the one to ensure they are respected.

On the controversial five-year deadline for the repair work, Riester called it "ambitious and determined". He explained that the government has to react promptly to what he called "a rush of generosity" and repeated that these donations will go to the Notre-Dame project exclusively.

Riester addressed the National Assembly ahead of the debate on Friday, about the bill aimed at managing the donations for the Notre Dame reconstruction project, and the necessary work.

Special treatment

Government and historic building experts mainly from the Association of Historical Monuments Restoration Companies (GMH) have locked horns over the government's swiftly drawn-up project for Notre Dame.

They say that five years is too short, and fear that decisions will be made in haste.

The GMH in April said that it would oppose the use of modern materials, such as a titanium roof or a concrete framework.

The fire that broke out on 15 April 2019 caused serious damage to the world-famous Christian heritage structure.

The repairs and restoration work includes some of the church's key architectural elements such as the structure and the roof. Also he said that the work to protect further damage from the weather is underway and expected to last another three months.

 

 

 

 

 

