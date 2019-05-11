RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
The all-woman spacewalk that almost was
Sound Kitchen Podcast
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 05/10 13h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 05/09 13h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 05/08 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/05 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/04 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/03 13h00 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    The all-woman spacewalk that almost was
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    Podcast: France Telecom in court, France's largest Facebook group …
  • media
    International report
    Fright flight
  • media
    World music matters
    From Desert to Douala: hot from a pop up studio in N'djamena …
  • media
    Global Focus
    Building tolerance towards elephants through empowering local …
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
France
France Burkina Faso Hostages Jihadist

French hostages, in France after eight day ordeal, met with Macron

By
media The two ex-hostages Patrick Picque (center) and Laurent Lassimouillas (l) are welcomed at Villacoublay by Emmanuell Macron (center on the back) and army chief François Lecointre (r), 11 May 2019. ©FRANCOIS GUILLOT

French President Emmanuel Macron met with three hostages rescued from a Burkina Faso militant camp after they arrived in Paris. He spoke to them as they disembarked from a plane at Villacourblay, a military airport near Paris.

Frenchmen Laurent Lassimouillas and Patrick Picque and Kisoong Jang, a South Korean woman who was liberated together with the two French paid tribute to the two French special forces commandos, Cédric de Pierrepont and Alain Bertoncello, who died liberating them.

An American woman who had been kidnapped was also liberated by the commandos, but is already on her way back to the United States.

Lassimouillas also expressed regret over the death of the Beninese park guide, who was killed when the French two tourists were snatched while on safari in northern Benin before being bundled across the border into Burkina Faso.

France has 4,500 troops deployed in Mali, Burkina Faso, Niger and Chad in a mission codenamed Barkhane to help local forces try to flush out jihadist groups.

Burkina Faso has suffered from frequent attacks attributed to several jihadist groups, including the Ansarul Islam group, the Group to Support Islam and Muslims and Islamic State in the Greater Sahara.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.