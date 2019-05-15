Eiffel Tower in laser and strobe light show for 130th birthday

Paris’s iconic Eiffel Tower prepared to celebrate the 130th anniversary of its opening on Wednesday by welcoming 1,300 children before hosting a concert and an unprecedented sound and light show.

The famed monument first opened its doors to the public on 15 May 1889.

For the 130th anniversary of the date, the city of Paris and the company that operates the tower were planning a busy day beginning with postcard workshops and children’s visits.

The tower has warned visitors about wait times this afternoon as it prepares to welcome 1,300 schoolchildren to its first and second floors.

⚠️🇬🇧 [Wednesday May 15th / Afternoon] To celebrate my 130th birthday, I am welcoming 1300 children. Thus, a busy period is expected. Choose a visit in the morning or the evening if you did not buy your ticket online.#EiffelTower pic.twitter.com/H7pOJbN5HE La tour Eiffel (@LaTourEiffel) May 13, 2019

“A busy period is expected,” the tower announced on its Twitter account. “Choose a visit in the morning or the evening if you did not buy your ticket online.”

A free concert was planned for the evening, followed by a sound and light show launched by Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo that will run for the next three evenings.

Organisers said the 12-minute show would feature strobe lights and lasers shone from some 500 eco-friendly projectors that crews have been scaling the monument to mount for several weeks.

A year of birthday celebrations

The event is one of several marking 130 years since the tower was completed and opened to the public.

Built over two years, two months and eight days, the tower was completed in late March 1889, and another event also marked the anniversary of that date.

It opened as part of the World Fair in 1889, itself marking the 100th anniversary of the beginning of the French Revolution.

SLIDESHOW The Eiffel Tower in 1889, the year construction was completed and it was opened to the public.

CC/Wikimedia

The Eiffel Tower in 1900, at the time of another World Fair. It was slated to be dismantled in 1909, but its use as a communications tower in the early 1990s allowed it to remain standing.

CC/Pixabay

The Eiffel Tower was lit with the colours of the flag of the European Union during the six months that France held the bloc's rotating presidency in 2008.

AFP/Bertrand Guay

An estimated 400,000 people watched the firework at a concert of French pop star Johnny Hallyday on 10 June 2000.

AFP/Bertrand Guay

The Eiffel Tower in the snow, winter 2010.

Reuters

The Eiffel Tower during an annual fireworks show to mark France's national holiday, Bastille Day, 14 July 2013.

Reuters/Gonzalo Fuentes

The Eiffel tower was lit up green with the words "Paris Agreement is Done" after world leaders signed an historial climate deal at the United Nations COP21 conference in the French capital, December 2015.

Reuters/Jacky Naegelen

French soldiers tour the zone around the Eiffel Tower as part of an antiterrorism mission that was reinforced after attacks in 2015 and 2016.

Reuters/Philippe Wojazer

The Eiffel Tower through a small-particle haze as air pollution levels rose in Paris, 23 January 2017.

Reuters/Philippe Wojazer

A couple kiss in front of the Eiffel tower on Valentine's day, 14 February 2015.

AFP/Loic Venance



















Named after its mastermind, industrialist Gustave Eiffel, the tower was not always so cherished, and it originally brought controversy, complaints and petitions from the likes of famous writers including Emile Zola and Guy de Maupassant.

Built of more than 18,000 pieces of iron, the tower was meant to be temporary, but Eiffel proposed in 1900 for it to be used as a radio antenna and it acquired a strategic and military value, assuring communications between Paris and the Franco-German border.

Today, it attracts up to seven million visitors per year.