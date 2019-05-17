RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
Spotlight on France
Podcast: France Telecom in court, France's largest Facebook group and …
Spotlight on France episode 6
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 05/17 13h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 05/16 13h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 05/15 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/05 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/04 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/03 13h00 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    International report
    Wave of suicides among Indian students
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    Podcast: Yellow Vests on the campaign trail, France unprepared …
  • media
    International report
    Miles of Smiles convoy arrives in Gaza
  • media
    World music matters
    Omo Bello: the Nigerian soprano's star is rising in France
  • media
    International report
    Irrigation projects flood Zimbabwe's worst-hit drought region
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
France
Paris Yellow Vests gilets jaunes

Paris braces for Act 27 of Yellow Vest protests

By
media French police apprehend protesters during the traditional May Day labour union march with French unions and yellow vests protesters in Paris, France, May 1, 2019. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

The next act of Yellow Vests demonstrations is planned for Saturday starting at several gathering points in Paris. At least ten underground and suburban rail stations will be closed as of 07:00 AM, but numbers seem to be declining.

Enthusiasm for the Yellow Vest movement seems to be cooling after a historic low, last week, of some 18,600 people participating (figure by the Ministry of the Interior).

In order to lure more participants, organisers have tried to knot several events together.

In Pantin, in the northeast of Paris, a Yellow Vest organisers call on teachers and parents to join the march and at the Place de la République, a massive protest demonstration against producer of genetically modified food Monsanto is planned, coinciding with a gathering by the Yellow Vests’ “National Council of Resistance” that is organising a poll where participants can participate in “the first vote/opinion poll” on the movement.

The event of the day will be a march starting at 13:00 at La Défence that will eventually end at the Sacré Coeur.

This specific march was organised by Inda Inda, Nejeh Ben Farhat and Jean Christian Valentin. In a message on Demosphere, an online agenda for all protest gatherings, organisers specifically call upon women to participate, saying that they are “always present, but always in the background,” that they are “equivalent to determination,” and “always mobilised in spite of increasing repression” against them.

The Paris police announced that all Yellow Vest gatherings will be forbidden on the Champs Elysées with a circle that also covers the Presidential palace and the buildings of the General Assembly, as well as a sector surrounding the Notre Dame de Paris during the whole day.

Meanwhile, demonstrators are not allowed to use objects meant to “completely or partly” cover their face in “order to be unrecognisable” and impromptu police inspections of bags at sites where demonstrations are allowed are possible.

 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.