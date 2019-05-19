RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
Spotlight on France
Podcast: France Telecom in court, France's largest Facebook group and …
Spotlight on France episode 6
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 05/17 13h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 05/16 13h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 05/15 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/05 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/04 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/03 13h00 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    The “killer” weed that kills pain
  • media
    International report
    Wave of suicides among Indian students
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    Podcast: Yellow Vests on the campaign trail, France unprepared …
  • media
    International report
    Miles of Smiles convoy arrives in Gaza
  • media
    World music matters
    Omo Bello: the Nigerian soprano's star is rising in France
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
France
Cinema France Alain Delon

Polemic cast aside as Alain Delon sheds tears over Golden Palm

By
media French Actor Alain Delon receives an Honorary Golden Palm from the Cannes Film Festival, awarded by his daughter Anouchka reuters

The only sound of protest were shouts of “no” in the Palais du Festival on Sunday night. Alain Delon described his honorary Palm as an-end-of-life award, not an end-of-career award,  “a posthumous homage that comes while I’m still alive.”

A heart-throb of the 1960s and 70s, Alain Delon has been in the Golden Palm competition with seven films since 1956, but had never won a prize.

At the award ceremony in the Palais du Festival, he received a ten-minute long ovation which brought tears to his eyes.

His speech also brought tears to the eyes of the well-heeled audience as his daughter Anouchka awarded him the Palm-leaf-shaped prize.

He said that he was “happy and satisfied” to receive the award, as the only thing he had been proud of in his life was his career

Earlier the 83 year –old actor gave a master class in story-telling to a packed house.

He talked about his memories such as his first time at the Cannes up till the film Monsieur Klein by Joseph Losey in 1976, which he helped to produce.

Earlier in the week, the Honorary Palm award for one of the stars in Luchino Visconti’s Il Gattopardo was contested by some women’s associations who had garnered 25,000 signatures opposing the honorary prize.

Delon had in the past made comments in public about slapping women. He has also been open about his friendship with the former leader of the extreme-far right party, that used to be called the National Front. Although in the French press this weekend, he said he is “right-wing, full-stop.”

On Sunday in Cannes, he took the opportunity to express his gratitude to many women “who fought for me to make this my career."

 

 

 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.