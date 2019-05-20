Paris' Eiffel Tower evacuated after climber scales it

Paris landmark the Eiffel Tower was shut down on Monday afternoon after someone tried to climb up one of its faces, according to the police.

."A climber has been detected. This is the usual procedure,” said the police source, adding that the person has to be prevented from scaling the tower and it has to be evacuated. No indication of the number of tourists evacuated was given.

SLIDESHOW The Eiffel Tower in 1889, the year construction was completed and it was opened to the public.

CC/Wikimedia

The Eiffel Tower in 1900, at the time of another World Fair. It was slated to be dismantled in 1909, but its use as a communications tower in the early 1990s allowed it to remain standing.

CC/Pixabay

The Eiffel Tower was lit with the colours of the flag of the European Union during the six months that France held the bloc's rotating presidency in 2008.

AFP/Bertrand Guay

An estimated 400,000 people watched the firework at a concert of French pop star Johnny Hallyday on 10 June 2000.

AFP/Bertrand Guay

The Eiffel Tower in the snow, winter 2010.

Reuters

The Eiffel Tower during an annual fireworks show to mark France's national holiday, Bastille Day, 14 July 2013.

Reuters/Gonzalo Fuentes

The Eiffel tower was lit up green with the words "Paris Agreement is Done" after world leaders signed an historial climate deal at the United Nations COP21 conference in the French capital, December 2015.

Reuters/Jacky Naegelen

French soldiers tour the zone around the Eiffel Tower as part of an antiterrorism mission that was reinforced after attacks in 2015 and 2016.

Reuters/Philippe Wojazer

The Eiffel Tower through a small-particle haze as air pollution levels rose in Paris, 23 January 2017.

Reuters/Philippe Wojazer

A couple kiss in front of the Eiffel tower on Valentine's day, 14 February 2015.

With firefighters and police in place, the entrance was also evacuated.

The police source said they were able to get in touch with the climber, but they were unaware of the reasons behind his actions.

The last time the Eiffel Tower was completely evacuated was in October 2017 after a young man standing on one of the pillars was trying to commit suicide. Police were able to convince him not to jump.

⚠️🇬🇧 [Wednesday May 15th / Afternoon] To celebrate my 130th birthday, I am welcoming 1300 children. Thus, a busy period is expected. Choose a visit in the morning or the evening if you did not buy your ticket online.#EiffelTower pic.twitter.com/H7pOJbN5HE La tour Eiffel (@LaTourEiffel) May 13, 2019

The iconic tower celebrated its 130th anniversary this year, and remains the most visited monument worldwide with paid admission some seven million visitors a year.