RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
Spotlight on France
Podcast: France Telecom in court, France's largest Facebook group and …
Spotlight on France episode 6
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 05/20 13h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 05/17 13h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 05/16 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/05 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/04 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/03 13h00 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    International report
    India awards largest compensation to Bilkis Bano, a rape victim …
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    The “killer” weed that kills pain
  • media
    International report
    Wave of suicides among Indian students
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    Podcast: Yellow Vests on the campaign trail, France unprepared …
  • media
    International report
    Miles of Smiles convoy arrives in Gaza
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
France
Paris France Eiffel Tower Evacuation

Paris' Eiffel Tower evacuated after climber scales it

By
media The Eiffel Tower was evacuated Monday afternoon after someone scaled the face of it. J. SARMIENTO / AFP

Paris landmark the Eiffel Tower was shut down on Monday afternoon after someone tried to climb up one of its faces, according to the police.

."A climber has been detected. This is the usual procedure,” said the police source, adding that the person has to be prevented from scaling the tower and it has to be evacuated. No indication of the number of tourists evacuated was given.

SLIDESHOW

  • The Eiffel Tower in 1889, the year construction was completed and it was opened to the public.
    CC/Wikimedia

  • The Eiffel Tower in 1900, at the time of another World Fair. It was slated to be dismantled in 1909, but its use as a communications tower in the early 1990s allowed it to remain standing.
    CC/Pixabay

  • The Eiffel Tower was lit with the colours of the flag of the European Union during the six months that France held the bloc's rotating presidency in 2008.
    AFP/Bertrand Guay

  • An estimated 400,000 people watched the firework at a concert of French pop star Johnny Hallyday on 10 June 2000.
    AFP/Bertrand Guay

  • The Eiffel Tower in the snow, winter 2010.
    Reuters

  • The Eiffel Tower during an annual fireworks show to mark France's national holiday, Bastille Day, 14 July 2013.
    Reuters/Gonzalo Fuentes

  • The Eiffel tower was lit up green with the words "Paris Agreement is Done" after world leaders signed an historial climate deal at the United Nations COP21 conference in the French capital, December 2015.
    Reuters/Jacky Naegelen

  • French soldiers tour the zone around the Eiffel Tower as part of an antiterrorism mission that was reinforced after attacks in 2015 and 2016.
    Reuters/Philippe Wojazer

  • The Eiffel Tower through a small-particle haze as air pollution levels rose in Paris, 23 January 2017.
    Reuters/Philippe Wojazer

  • A couple kiss in front of the Eiffel tower on Valentine's day, 14 February 2015.
    AFP/Loic Venance

With firefighters and police in place, the entrance was also evacuated.

The police source said they were able to get in touch with the climber, but they were unaware of the reasons behind his actions.

The last time the Eiffel Tower was completely evacuated was in October 2017 after a young man standing on one of the pillars was trying to commit suicide. Police were able to convince him not to jump.

The iconic tower celebrated its 130th anniversary this year, and remains the most visited monument worldwide with paid admission some seven million visitors a year.

 

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.