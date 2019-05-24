RFI in 15 languages

 

Latest news
  • At least eight wounded in Lyon in suspected parcel bomb attack (Interior Ministry)
France
France Attack Lyon

Package bomb in central Lyon injures pedestrians: French prosecutor

By
media Forensic police looking for clues to the explosion in Lyon on Friday REUTERS/Emmanuel Foudrot

A suspected package bomb in central Lyon, southeastern France detonated on Friday, wounding several people, according to police and the local prosecutors’ office.

The area has been evacuated, according to a police source speaking to AFP newswire, who said that the package contained “screws or bolts” and had been placed in front of a bakery.

Police said eight people had been injured on rue Victor Hugo, none life-threatening. Other sources reportedly said 10 and 12 people had been injured.

During a live Facebook interview with French President Emmanuel Macron, the president called the blast an "attack".

"It's not for me to give a toll but it appears there are no casualties. There have been injuries, so obviously I'm thinking of these injured and their families," Macron said.

According to a police source a man between the age of 30 and 35 was riding his bike near the bakery when the attack occurred, and they are actively looking for this suspect.

The Paris antiterrorism public prosecutor Rémy Heitz said he would be handling the investigation and was en route to Lyon at press time.

"An 8-year-old girl was injured (...) We are rather reassured since obviously there is no serious injury but on the other hand we are certain it was an explosive device", Denis Broliquier, mayor of the 2nd district of the city, told AFP, adding that the suspect might have been filmed by CCTV cameras in the area.

