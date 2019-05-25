RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
Spotlight on France
Podcast: Yellow Vests on the campaign trail, France unprepared for climate …
Spotlight on France episode 7
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 05/24 13h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 05/23 13h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 05/22 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/05 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/04 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/03 13h00 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    Podcast: Right to die, mental fallout at France Telecom, and …
  • media
    World music matters
    Sarah Lenka sings legacy of African-American women's blues
  • media
    International report
    Should I stay or should I go? Scotland and the European Elections
  • media
    International report
    India's Dhobi Ghat laundry workers care more about survival …
  • media
    International report
    How Istanbul mayor could pose biggest threat to Turkey's president …
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
France
Lyon Explosion Emmanuel Macron

French police hunt suspect after Lyon bomb attack

By
media Police officers searching the area around the site of Friday's bomb attack in Lyon. REUTERS/Emmanuel Foudrot

French police continue the hunt for a suspect following an explosion in a pedestrian street in the heart of the south-eastern city of Lyon. More than a dozen people were injured, none of them seriously.

French President Emmanuel Macron described Friday evening's explosion as an "attack" and sent the interior minister, Christophe Castaner, to Lyon.

Police issued an appeal for witnesses as they sought the suspect, a man believed to be in his early 30s on a mountain bicycle caught on security cameras in the area immediately before the explosion.

An image of the man, wearing light coloured shorts and a long-sleeved dark top, was posted. He was described as "dangerous".

The blast appeared to have originated in a package containing screws or bolts, according to local police.

The country's justice minister, Nicole Belloubet, told BFM television it was too soon to say whether the blast was a "terrorist act".

The number of wounded stood at 13 people, with 11 taken to hospitals. None of the injuries was life-threatening.

The attack upset last-minute campaigning ahead of the European Parliament vote on Sunday, with Prime Minister Edouard Philippe cancelling his appearance at his centrist party's final rally Friday night.

A terrorism investigation has been opened by the Paris prosecutor's office.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.