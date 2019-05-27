RFI in 15 languages

 

  • French police arrest suspect over Lyon explosion which injured 13
Two suspects arrested after Lyon bomb attack: mayor

Video frame grab from a surveillance camera made available by the French Police on their Twitter account, showing a man riding a bike near the package bomb blast in Lyon. Handout / FRENCH POLICE / AFP

Two suspects have been arrested in connection to a package which detonated outside a Lyon bakery in southeastern France last Friday, injuring 13, according to the city's mayor Gérard Collomb on Monday.

The first suspect is a 24-year-old man who was arrested in Lyon, Interior Minister Christophe Castaner announced on social media.

The police had been looking for a man seen leaving the scene of the crime on a bicycle, wearing a a balaclava, a green t-shirt, shorts, and carrying a dark-coloured backpack. They used social media to describe the man, and received a number of tips from people with information.

The package that exploded containing ball bearings, batteries, and screws meant to maim pedestrians, was placed in front of a bakery in central Lyon. It was reportedly had quite a feeble detonator.

No details have been given as yet on the second male suspect, who according to local press, is a minor who attends a school in the city.

Eleven out of the 13 people needed hospital treatment, including a 10-year-old girl, mainly needing surgery to remove shrapnel, said officials.

Agence France Presse newswire reports that a source close to the investigation said that the package also contained acetone peroxide, or APEX, which was used in the Paris attacks in November 2015.

France remains on high alert since the 2015 attacks. No one has claimed responsibility for the Lyon bomb.

