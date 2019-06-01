RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
Ukrainian actor gets the role of his life
Sound Kitchen Podcast
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 05/31 13h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 05/30 13h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 05/29 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/05 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/04 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/03 13h00 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Ukrainian actor gets the role of his life
  • media
    Spotlight on Africa
    Teenage flight of fancy from Cape Town to Cairo
  • media
    International report
    Senegal's Niayes region puts to sleep the tsetse fly
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    Podcast: Opioid addiction, French youth for climate, press freedom …
  • media
    International report
    Guinea bans polygamy, but not everyone is happy
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
France
Bomb Security Terrorism Islamic State

French parcel bomb attacker charged with 'attempted terrorist murder'

By
media Police officers searching the area around the site of Friday's bomb attack in Lyon. AFP

A man suspected of planting a parcel bomb that wounded 14 people in Lyon, central France, was charged Friday with "attempted terrorist murder", a prosecutor said.

He was also charged him with criminal association and building an explosive for terrorist purposes, prosecutor Remy Heitz said.

A magistrate ordered the detention of Mohamed Hichem Medjoub, 24, in custody since his arrest on Monday.

Medjoub, who is of Algerian origin, told investigators he had pledged allegiance "in his heart of hearts" to the Islamic State (IS) group, Heitz said in a statement issued Friday.

Police arrested him after a manhunt that began last Friday when a homemade bomb containing screws, ball bearings and acetone peroxide, or APEX, exploded on a busy pedestrian street in central Lyon.

APEX is the volatile compound used in the deadly Paris terror attacks of November 13, 2015.

Police identified Medjoub via video surveillance cameras that caught him fleeing the scene on a bicycle. Investigators found traces of his DNA on the homemade bomb, which was detonated by remote control, a source close the case has told AFP.

Medjoub was arrested without incident while getting off a bus in a suburb just south of the city. His parents and brother were also briefly detained, but have since been released.

At the family's home, investigators found batteries and chemicals similar to those used in the explosive device, while screws, ball bearings, four remote control devices and a water bottle with traces of APEX were found in the building's rubbish bins.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.