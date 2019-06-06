A D-Day volunteer nurse recalls liberation of Bayeux [Video]

To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser.
Colette Marin-Catherine was a resistant at the age of 14 and started as a nurse at 16 after the Liberation in Normandy in 1944.
Colette Marin-Catherine was 16-years-old when the Allies landed on the beaches of Normandy on D-Day. Around 14,000 civilians were killed in the months that followed. She remembers the days after 6 June 1944, spent transporting the wounded to hospital in Bayeux – the first city to be freed.