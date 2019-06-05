French prosecutors drop rape case against Depardieu

"A number of investigations undertaken as part of this procedure have not enabled us to characterise the crimes alleged in all of their individual parts," the Paris prosecutor's office said Tuesday.
Depardieu, star of The Last Metro and the Asterix and Obelix films, was accused of raping and assaulting a young actress at his mansion in the French capital's chic 6th district between August 7 and 13 last year.
The allegations came in the wake of scandals involving prominent men following rape and assault claims levelled against Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein and the #MeToo movement which spread worldwide.
Depardieu had always maintained his innocence.
