RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
Who decided what is hot and what is cold?
Sound Kitchen Podcast
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 06/07 13h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 06/06 13h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 06/05 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/05 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/04 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/03 13h00 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Who decided what is hot and what is cold?
  • media
    International report
    Women mechanics grease the wheels of change in Senegal
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    Podcast: D-Day civilians speak, wolves in the firing line, football …
  • media
    World music matters
    Serpentist Michel Godard meets Alim Qasimov: spellbinding
  • media
    International report
    Looking into the future of urban mobility
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
France
gilets jaunes Yellow Vests France

Yellow Vests attempt to rally support in Paris suburbs

By
media A demonstrator with a Phrygian cap attends a demonstration of yellow vests in Paris, France, May 4, 2019. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

The 30th consecutive Saturday of 'Yellow Vest' protests takes place toeday, Saturday, in the suburbs north of Paris from the stadium at St Denis to Bobigny. A second rallying point was announced on the chic Left-Bank inside Paris city not far from the Eiffel Tower.

Supporters of the anti-government movement hotly debated the choice of venues on social networks and whether they could stir more militants.

The 'Yellow Vests' who began their protests in November 2018, have seen their numbers dwindle country-wide.

Edouard Philippe's government agreed to their initial demand to cancel a fuel hike soon after the first rallies.

However, the anger was only just beginning to find its voice, and the peaceful protests over a range of social and economic issues, were followed by violence.

At the start of the road-blockades and protests from Marseille to Roubaix, the Interior Ministry counted 288,000. In May, the same figure went down to 16,600. Last week, 1 June, the Ministry said 9,500 had turned out, 1,500 of them in Paris.

Change of venue

The choice of the northern suburb, Seine-Saint-Denis, for the 30th consecutive demo was an odd idea for some anonymous commentators on Demosphere, which describes itself as an alternative information site.

Some want the protestors to defy the authorities' ban on demonstrations in the Champs-Elysées, the smart shopping avenue which extends from the Napoleonic Arc de Triomphe and attracts millions each year.

Others insist they should hold anti-capital, anti-president Macron rallies outside big banks or international financial institutions.

The idea that the 'Yellow Vests' could swell their numbers by taking their protest to suburbs was equally welcomed and criticised on the site.

Support came from those who hope that more people would take action to express discontent if the demonstrations were held near where they live. Others however disagreed because they say, the less pretty suburbs fail to attract attention.

Local authorities, like the City Hall in Caen in Normandy have like, the Paris Police, started banning town-centre protests. According to the local press, only a few hundred, as against thousands in the past, have turned out.

More sensational

Earlier this week, the Paris prosector called on courts to hand Eric Drouet, one of the 'Yellow Vests' who has gained notoriety, a €500 fine and four-month suspended jail term.

He has been found guilty of taking part in a demonstration without it being registered with the police, and for having a sort of truncheon in his bag at the time.

The 34 year-old truck driver was arrested on 22 December 2018 in central Paris in the midst of a group of protestors.

The sentence will be pronounced on 4 September.

Government maintains course

The French government meanwhile, is working hard to put the finishing touches to their reform of the unemployment benefit system. Talks between government and unions collapsed in the winter. Two weeks from now the government is due to unveil its new plan.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.