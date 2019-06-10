D-Day survivor pays homage to her brother who died in 1944 bombing [Video]

Recently, France has started recognising casualties during WWII in Normandy where 20,000 civilians were killed.
A Civilians in Wartime Memorial was created in Falaise in 2016.
On 6 June 1944, Arlette Varin-Baudin was living with her family in the city of Lisieux in Normandy when it was bombed by the Allies. 75 years after she remembers that day and pays tribute to her elder brother, 11-years-old Serge, who died in the bombing.
