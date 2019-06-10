US visitors remember D-Day in France 75 years after [Video]
Colleville Cemetery contains the remains of 9,388 American military dead, most of whom were killed during the Battle of Normandy and ensuing military operations in World War II. RFI
On June 6th 2019, US visitors came to pay their respects and remember 10,000 Amercian soldiers who died in the Normany landings on D-Day 1944, some of whom found their final resting place in Coleville Cemetary near the beaches. RFI's Isabelle Martinetti was there.