RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
Spotlight on France
Podcast: D-Day civilians speak, wolves in the firing line, football fever
Spotlight on France episode 10
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 06/07 13h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 06/06 13h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 06/05 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/05 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/04 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/03 13h00 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Who decided what is hot and what is cold?
  • media
    International report
    Women mechanics grease the wheels of change in Senegal
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    Podcast: D-Day civilians speak, wolves in the firing line, football …
  • media
    World music matters
    Serpentist Michel Godard meets Alim Qasimov: spellbinding
  • media
    International report
    Looking into the future of urban mobility
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
France
Strike Health

'Burnt-out' French hospital emergency room staff press on with protests

By
media People take part in a demonstration in Paris on 6 June, 2019 gathering public hospital emergency services members called by the Inter-Emergency collective and several unions to demand better salaries and more staff. Aurore MESENGE / AFP

Emergency workers in France will hit the streets Tuesday as part of ongoing measures to protest poor working conditions – as increasing numbers of paramedics take sick leave citing exhaustion.

Sixteen out of 19 staff members in the emergency department of Paris’s Saint-Antoine hospital were the latest to be written off for burnout, after being forced to work for 18 hours straight on Saturday.

This comes after 65 percent of the emergency night team at Lariboisière hospital, also in Paris, took sick leave shortly before their shifts were due to begin at 9pm. The death of a 55-year-old patient awaiting treatment at Lariboisière in December prompted an investigation from Paris hospital authorities.

Hospital workers across France have carried out similar stay-away measures. The crisis reaching a tipping point in Jura, eastern France, where authorities sent gendarmes with requisition orders to the homes of healthcare workers demanding they turn up for work.  

More than 80 emergency services across the country mounted a 5-minute strike on 28 May to protest a lack of staff and of resources – which they say is putting them under severe strain and putting patients in danger.

However the strike was largely symbolic because emergency room staff in France cannot legally walk off the job. Instead, paramedics have been draping hospital rooms in banners and emblazoning their uniforms with protest slogans while continuing to treat patients.

Emergency workers are demanding more beds, more caregivers, and a re-evaluation of their salaries.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.