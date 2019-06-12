RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
Spotlight on France
Podcast: D-Day civilians speak, wolves in the firing line, football fever
Spotlight on France episode 10
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 06/12 13h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 06/11 13h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 06/10 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/05 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/04 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/03 13h00 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    International report
    Grim reapers - sand harvesting spells doom for Kenyan fishermen
  • media
    International report
    Liberals fear Modi's government may threaten India's secular …
  • media
    International report
    Living as a Muslim in the India of Narendra Modi's BJP
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Who decided what is hot and what is cold?
  • media
    International report
    Women mechanics grease the wheels of change in Senegal
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
France
France politics Emmanuel Macron Edouard Philippe Yellow Vests Reform

French PM lays out reforms for pensions, tax, ecology

By
media French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe delivers his second general policy speech at the National Assembly in Paris, France, June 12, 2019. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

The French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe has unveiled the government’s reform programme to parliament, as President Emmanuel Macron seeks to rebuild momentum behind his measures to shake up the economy now that Yellow Vest protests are abating.

Addressing the National Assembly on Wednesday, Philippe promised a “profound change of method” as he outlined a set of measures – including tax cuts and changes to unemployment benefits – to be enacted over the remaining three years of Macron’s presidency.

France’s pro-business president is seeking to breathe new life into his plans to overhaul France’s economy now that Yellow Vest protests against him are ebbing and that his popularity is picking up.

Confirming a pledge made by Macron earlier this year, Philippe told lawmakers that the government would cut income tax for middle-class workers and would completely scrap a housing tax that had already been reduced since Macron’s election in May 2017.

Philippe said unemployment benefits for the highest earners would gradually decrease to encourage the jobless to get back to work more quickly. He also said companies hiring workers would be offered incentives to phase out short-term contracts, which are common in France.

On the highly sensitive subject of pension reform, Philippe said the government would create incentives for the French to stay on the job longer than the current minimum legal retirement age of 62.

"As the president said, we must work longer," he told lawmakers. "We will maintain the possibility to retire at 62, but we will define a pivot age and incentives to work longer," he said.

These changes are potentially explosive, in a country where millions of protesters have marched against past changes to the pension age.

So is a change to bioethics legislation that would pave the way for all women, including lesbian couples, to be allowed to use medically assisted methods to have children.

(with AFP, Reuters)

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.