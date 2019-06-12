RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
Spotlight on France
Podcast: D-Day civilians speak, wolves in the firing line, football fever
Spotlight on France episode 10
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 06/12 13h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 06/11 13h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 06/10 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/05 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/04 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/03 13h00 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    International report
    Grim reapers - sand harvesting spells doom for Kenyan fishermen
  • media
    International report
    Liberals fear Modi's government may threaten India's secular …
  • media
    International report
    Living as a Muslim in the India of Narendra Modi's BJP
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Who decided what is hot and what is cold?
  • media
    International report
    Women mechanics grease the wheels of change in Senegal
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
France
France Marine Le Pen Islamic State

French far-right leader Le Pen to stand trial for tweeting violent photos

By
media Marine Le Pen, leader of France's far right National Rally Party, will be going to court for publishing violent photos REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

A French investigative judge has determined that the head of the far-right National Rally party is to face trial for publishing photos on social media of atrocities carried out by the Islamic State jihadist group (IS).

Marine Le Pen, president of the National Rally, or RN (previously National Front) posted three tweets in December 2015 with photos of a crushed Syrian soldier still alive under the tracks of a tank, a Jordanian pilot burned alive in a cage, and a picture of American journalist James Foley, his body decapitated and his head resting on his back.

Her posts came less than a month after the series of November attacks in Paris and Seine-Saint-Denis that killed 130 people, which were claimed by IS.

The three-year investigation determined that Le Pen broadcast, or “disseminated violent images” that could be seen by children a crime that carries up to three years in prison and 75,000-euro fine.

Le Pen, stripped of her parliamentary immunity in March 2018, was ordered to undergo a psychiatric assessment, which she protested, calling it a “method” used in “totalitarian regimes.”

Le Pen posted the document calling for her to take a psychiatric assessment on Twitter. A new investigation was opened in Versailles because it is against French law to publish an act of court proceedings before a public hearing.

The date for the trial has not yet been fixed, and the referral cannot be appealed.

This is not the only trial Le Pen is involved in. She was indicted, along with other politicians, of embezzling public funds over allegedly fictitious jobs of European parliamentary assistants.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.