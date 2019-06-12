RFI in 15 languages

 

France
France US Emmanuel Macron

Donald's stump: France to send another tree to US after oak dies

By
media French President Emmanuel Macron speaks with U.S. President Donald Trump ahead of a meeting at the Prefecture of Caen, on the sidelines of D-Day commemorations marking the 75th anniversary of the World War II Allied landings in Normandy, France, June 6, 20 Ludovic Marin/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

French President Emmanuel Macron said he will send another tree to his US counterpart Donald Trump after an oak he gifted the president last year during a state visit died in quarantine.

"It's no big drama," Macron told Swiss television, indicating that although the tree was given as a token of the friendship between France and the US, the dead oak is not indicative of the up-and-down relationship between the two countries.

"The symbol was to plant it together," said Macron. The two presidents, with their wives looking on, dug the hole for the tree while wearing suits in the White House gardens. Pundits in the US noticed that the tree never returned, suggesting that the France-US alliance was not as sturdy as it once was.

https://twitter.com/EmmanuelMacron/status/988735389182648320

Macron said he plans to send another oak from the Belleau Wood in northern France. Some 1,800 American soldiers died there in 1918 during a major battle.

