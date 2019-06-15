The show must go on: Yellow Vest hardcore persist as numbers plummet

The Yellow Vests had planned to make Toulouse in southwestern France, the capital of their Act 31.
More than a thousand protestors rallied in the city where clashes occurred with the police.
After seven months of protests, the movement appears to be on its last legs.
In Paris, several hundred Yellow Vests left from Place de la Bastille in the early afternoon, marching peacefully to the 17th arrondissement.
Last week, just over 1,000 demonstrated in Paris.
Rallies were also held in Montpellier, Lyon, Nice, Lille and Maubeuge.