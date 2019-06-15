RFI in 15 languages

 

The Sound Kitchen
The temperature scales
France
Yellow Vests Protests France

The show must go on: Yellow Vest hardcore persist as numbers plummet

By
media The Yellow Vests in Montpellier, southern France last week on 8 June, 2019. Pascal GUYOT/AFP

Yellow Vest demonstrators have rallied across France for the 31st consecutive Saturday of anti-government protests. Several hundred turned out in Paris, with rallies taking place elsewhere across France, mostly peacefully, except for Toulouse.

The Yellow Vests had planned to make Toulouse in southwestern France, the capital of their Act 31.

More than a thousand protestors rallied in the city where clashes occurred with the police.

After seven months of protests, the movement appears to be on its last legs. 

In Paris, several hundred Yellow Vests left from Place de la Bastille in the early afternoon, marching peacefully to the 17th arrondissement.

Last week, just over 1,000 demonstrated in Paris.

Rallies were also held in Montpellier, Lyon, Nice, Lille and Maubeuge.

