RFI in 16 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
World music matters
Yemeni-style hip hop from A-WA sister trio
A-WA's second album
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 06/21 13h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 06/20 13h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 06/19 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/05 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/04 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/03 13h00 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    International report
    Report Mexico Part 4 - Social media challenges for Mexican womens' …
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    Podcast: France's vaccine sceptics, compulsory national service, …
  • media
    World music matters
    Yemeni-style hip hop from A-WA sister trio
  • media
    International report
    Mexico Pt3: Why women don't trust Mexico's authorities
  • media
    International report
    Mexico Pt2: Women take to self-defence classes to defend themselves
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
France
Human rights Water Migration Court Justice

Top French court orders regional authority to provide water to migrants

By
media with information, in their own languages, about their rights. Anita Martinz/Flickr

France's highest administrative court ordered authorities Friday to install water points, showers, and toilets in a gymnasium housing hundreds of migrants in conditions NGOs described as a violation of fundamental rights.

The Council of State gave regional authorities eight days to install "sufficient" resources and to provide some 700 migrants with information, in their own languages, about their rights, according to the order seen by AFP.

The council was approached by eight associations and the local authorities of Grande-Sythe in the north of France, where the gymnasium is located, with concerns about the migrants' living conditions, the "inaction" of the state, and the "violation of fundamental rights".

Migrants have been present in large numbers in Grande-Sythe and a nearby forest for about 10 years, trying to make it to Britain across the English Channel.

In 2008, the municipality decided, against the wishes of the central authorities, to open a gymnasium to house them.

It is the responsibility of the state to ensure "that the right of every person not to be submitted to inhuman or degrading treatment is guaranteed," members of the council said, adding that "the sanitary facilities of the gymnasium... are obviously insufficient."

The situation constituted a "deficiency" in the state's execution of its mission, said the council.

The regional authority said it had taken note of the decision.

(with AFP)

 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.