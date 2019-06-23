RFI in 16 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
The Falun Dafa meditation movement
Sound Kitchen Podcast
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 06/21 13h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 06/20 13h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 06/19 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/05 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/04 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/03 13h00 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    The Falun Dafa meditation movement
  • media
    International report
    Istanbul's mayorial elections mean more than just running the …
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    Podcast: France's vaccine sceptics, compulsory national service, …
  • media
    International report
    Report Mexico Part 4 - Social media challenges for Mexican womens' …
  • media
    World music matters
    Yemeni-style hip hop from A-WA sister trio
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
France
Paris heatwave Transport

Paris transport guide: how to keep your cool during heatwave

By
media Not all Paris metros were created equally: some are cooler than others. KENZO TRIBOUILLARD / AFP

Anyone who’s endured a Paris metro ride in the peak of the summer tourist season will know the sticky, stuffy discomfort that comes with the experience. With this week’s heatwave about to send the mercury nudging 40 degrees, RFI has these tips for keeping your cool while zipping about the capital.

Parisians will be trading their umbrellas for parasols as the rare June heatwave drives away the turbulent storms that have marked much of the past month.

It’s going to feel like 40 degrees in the shade, Météo France weatherman Emmanuel Demaël tells us, so surely enclosed spaces packed with thirsty, flustered commuters are to be feared and avoided?

Paris's metro stations are renamed in a graphic doing the rounds on social media. FACEBOOK

Not necessarily. While it’s no secret that air-conditioning in Paris’s metro, trains and buses is far from widespread (and in restaurants, cafes, shops and even cinemas for that matter), it appears not all metro lines were created equal – and some, thanks to clever engineering, are cooler than others.

Metros and trams

Those bravingla canicule should prioritise the more recently refurbished lines 1, 2, 5, 9 and 14. However, strictly speaking they’re not “air-conditioned”; they are very energy-efficient and generate what’s called "refrigerated ventilation" throughout their expansive, winding subterranean passages.

Lines 3, 3 bis, 6, 10, 11 and 12 are the most likely to resemble furnaces. Of course the trains have “natural ventilation”, thanks to skylights on the roof, but during periods of extreme heat, it’s the unbreathable, hot and uncomfortable air that’s circulated.

That leaves lines 4, 7, 7a, 8 and 13, which have what’s termed “forced mechanical ventilation”. This means air is sucked out and reinjected into the train, causing a slight draft of air that is sadly not fresh.

For those feeling particularly uncomfortable and heat-stressed, the best respite is to be found on Paris’s increasingly popular and increasingly extensive tram network.

With the exception of the T1 (which will be upgraded in 2022) Paris’s trams are new, and their comparatively efficient air-conditioning is a luxury in a city that struggles to keep its people cool.

People cool off below a "Cooling Island", designed by Climespace and installed in partnership with the SNCF and Eau de Paris in Gare de Lyon in Paris on 26 July, 2018. GERARD JULIEN / AFP

Buses to be avoided

That brings us to RATP’s buses, 94 percent of which – alas – do not have air-conditioning. For this reason, bus drivers last year won the right to wear Bermuda shorts or skirts in the place of their trouser uniform.

The dearth of air-conditioned buses is about to become a thing of the past, with a fleet of fancy new cool buses set to enter service next year. The plan is for all 4,700 buses in Paris to be air-conditioned by 2025. It’s a step in the right direction, of course, but it won’t do much to ease the sweat and tears of passengers this week.

Suburban RERs hit and miss

Instead, a better bet would be the RER and inter-suburban trains, where overall you’ll have a one-in-two chance of finding air-con – unless you’re fortunate enough to be riding the RER A (Disneyland, anyone?), where all trains are equipped with the aforementioned refrigerated ventilation.

As is tradition during the more difficult summer days, RATP and SNCF staff will be handing out water bottles at major stations.

With a level 3 heatwave action plan in place in Paris this week, cool areas of respite will be provided for people at risk, such as babies and elderly people, while hospitals and emergency services will be on alert.

Plan canicule infographie ANGLAIS Reuters
Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.