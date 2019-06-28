RFI in 16 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
World music matters
Lemma brings women artists from the Algerian desert to the stage
Lemma, all female group from Béchar in south west Algeria, founded by Souad Asla (centre)
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 06/28 13h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 06/27 13h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 06/26 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/05 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/04 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/03 13h00 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    International report
    What to expect in this year's Wimbledon
  • media
    International report
    Plans to privatise part of Kenya's busiest port: who will benefit?
  • media
    World music matters
    Lemma brings women artists from the Algerian desert to the stage
  • media
    Africa: Stories in the 55
    Helon Habila's novel 'Travelers' explores the lives of Africans …
  • media
    International report
    Award-winning African turtle expert Tomas Diagne talks conservation
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
France
France heatwave Climate change

France sizzles under record-breaking 45C+

By
media Animal carers throw ice to sea lions at the Paris Zoological Park in the Bois de Vincennes in the east of Paris, during an unprecedented June heatwave across most of the country REUTERS/Charles Platiau

France's heatwave has risen to the highest echelons of political power. French prime minister Edouard Philippe visited the health ministry on Friday and reiterated the government's appeal to all to take precautions to prevent overheating bodies.

 

The south and south-east of France reached their highest all-time temperatures at 45°C from Marseille to Montpellier, and in the hinterlands.

National weather forecaster, Météo-France has placed the region on red alert for the first time in recorded weather-history in the country.

In Paris and most of the rest of the country, the temperatures rose to the low to mid-30°s, normal for July or August, but extremely rare in June.

A few spots on the Channel or Atlantic coasts were breathing easy in the 20°s.

Government alert

Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said,"we are acutely aware that the current situation should neither be dramatised nor downplayed, but taken seriously. Because there are risks for everyone."

"Measures have been taken to ensure care for the most vulnerable people. This heatwave is so intense, everyone here must be extra careful, not only for themselves but also for their families, friends and neighbours. It's essential."

Health Minister Agnès Buzyn, speaking at a public hospital in Nîmes said "we are better prepared than in 2003."

The government is taking the situation very seriously. 15,000 deaths were attributed to a similar heatwave in the summer 16 years ago in France.

The dangers of the European heatwave

The heat blowing up from the Sahara desert has caused two deaths in Spain. A 17-year-old farm worker cooled off after work in a pool and collapsed with convulsions near Cordoba where he died in hospital. A 93-year-old man collapsed and died on the street in the northern city of Valladolid. Police said heatstroke was the cause of death.

People cool off in the sea in Nice as a heatwave hits much of the country, France, 27 June 2019. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Here in France Health Minister Buzyn warned that cooling off in water should be only done in designated public bathing areas. She noted that that four people had drowned since the beginning of the week.

Heat-related deaths have also been reported in Italy, France and Germany, mainly among the elderly.

Hydrant warning

On Thursday, a six-year-old Syrian child was seriously injured after being catapulted into the air by water gushing from an open fire hydrant and then crashing to the ground.

This week's incident occurred in the town of Saint-Denis north of Paris, where "uncapping" hydrants is often used as a way to cool off.

The water that spurts out of the hydrants in powerful jets is meant to channelled through firefighters hosed to put out blazes.

-with AFP-

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.