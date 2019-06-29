RFI in 16 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
Where France stands after the European Parliament elections
Sound Kitchen Podcast
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 06/28 13h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 06/27 13h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 06/26 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/05 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/04 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/03 13h00 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    Mid-East Junction
    How women's football has evolved inside and outside the Middle …
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Where France stands after the European Parliament elections
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    Podcast: French football fans turn to women, homeopathy under …
  • media
    International report
    What to expect in this year's Wimbledon
  • media
    International report
    Plans to privatise part of Kenya's busiest port: who will benefit?
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
France
France Protests Yellow Vests heatwave

Yellow vests make a limited appearance in French record-breaking heat

By
media The Yellow Vests demonstrate in Montpellier, southern France on 8 June, 2019. Pascal GUYOT/AFP

Despite the record-breaking heat in Paris, some thousand yellow vests took to the streets on Saturday to protest police violence, while some proudly announced they were yellow vests and gay, a nod to the Gay Pride event also taking place in the French capital.

Some yellow vest protesters gathered at Porte de Clichy in the north of the city, and included a yellow submarine as part of their march against the government.

Many of the demonstrators kept cool with water guns to deal with the heat.

In Bordeaux, less than 200 people came out in the heat, according to police. One protester complained that the same people come out every weekend, and that they do not get any media coverage.

“We can no longer mobilize because the TV does not speak about us anymore, but there are also the fines we are charged every Saturday, we must pay 135 euros,” he said, despondent.

It was a similar situation in Toulouse, where between 100 to 200 people came out in near-40C-degree heat; a mere 100 came out in Montpellier.

A group of yellow vests from the around the country are also meeting this weekend in Montceau-les-Mines for their third assembly to coordinate what the follow-up should be to the protests. 

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.