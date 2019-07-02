RFI in 16 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
Where France stands after the European Parliament elections
Sound Kitchen Podcast
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 07/01 13h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 06/28 13h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 06/27 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/05 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/04 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/03 13h00 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    International report
    Argentina series part 1: Indigenous people reclaiming their land
  • media
    Mid-East Junction
    How women's football has evolved inside and outside the Middle …
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Where France stands after the European Parliament elections
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    Podcast: French football fans turn to women, homeopathy under …
  • media
    International report
    What to expect in this year's Wimbledon
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Urgent
Doctors to end life support for a quadriplegic French man Vincent Lambert
France
France Italy Immigration Migration

France says Italy acting in ‘hysterical’ manner on immigration issues

By
media The African immigrants who were on the Sea Watch 3 rescue boat, after they docked in Lampedusa, Italy, June 2019 G.Mangiapane

France has accused the Italian government of failing to carry out its duties in terms of immigration, claiming Italian Interior Minister Matteo Salvini has been constructing a ‘hysterical’ climate on the subject of immigration.

"Mr. Matteo Salvini's behaviour has not been acceptable as far as I am concerned," French government spokesperson Sibeth Ndiaye said on French television BFM-TV.

"This is a painful subject, a complex subject which the EU and France have previously been in solidarity with Italy over," she added.

Salvini, from the far-right La Lega party, has approved even more stringent anti-immigrant measures, which removes protection for those seeking asylum, making it easier for swift deportations.

"My behaviour regarding immigration is unacceptable? The French government should stop with these insults and open its ports (to migrants)," according to a statement released by Salvini.

"Italians have already received too many (migrants) and spent too much. The next boats? They should head to Marseilles," he added, referring to a French city in the south.

Lampedusa incident 

His comments refer to the incident last week, where a German captain in her ship of 41 African migrants, decided to come to port in Lampedusa, Italy after being kept at sea for more than two weeks.

The Italian government wants non-government rescue ships to be prevented from docking in Italy, as a way of deterring immigrants from coming ashore.

The captain said that she feared some of the Africans would commit suicide, so she decided to some in to port anyway. She faces criminal charges.

France has decried this policy, adding to an already tense diplomatic situation between the two European countries. Paris even briefly recalled its ambassador from Rome last February over what it called “repeated, baseless” verbal sniping by Italian political leaders against the French.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.