RFI in 16 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
Where France stands after the European Parliament elections
Sound Kitchen Podcast
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 07/01 13h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 06/28 13h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 06/27 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/05 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/04 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/03 13h00 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    International report
    Argentina series part 1: Indigenous people reclaiming their land
  • media
    Mid-East Junction
    How women's football has evolved inside and outside the Middle …
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Where France stands after the European Parliament elections
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    Podcast: French football fans turn to women, homeopathy under …
  • media
    International report
    What to expect in this year's Wimbledon
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Urgent
Doctors to end life support for a quadriplegic French man Vincent Lambert
France
Telecommunications Internet France Fake news

Telecoms operator offers 100 years unlimited 6G to the gullible

By
media Orange receives 20,000 messages per day from users signaling possible suspect emails. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard/

French telecoms operator Orange has launched a campaign offering a deliberately fake deal of one hundred years unlimited 6G, in an operation to alert people to the practice of phishing.

The idea is to make people aware of the dangers of revealing passwords and other private details to fraudulent outfits purporting to be trustworthy entities but actually engaging in what is called phishing.

In the Orange campaign, posters in Paris, Lyon and Marseille as well as publicity banners on the internet, use familiar Orange-style graphics and visuals and invite internet users to visit a specially-created site (6g100ans.fr) where they are asked to reveal sensitive personal details.

They are immediately informed that the site is fake, like those used by pirates engaged in phishing.

 

Aim is to educate

 

The site gives tips on how to spot fake sites or fraudulent offers.

The posters and publicity banners are to stay up for 48 hours.

“Phishing is constantly evolving,” says Hugues Foulon, director of strategy for cybersecurity at Orange. “Our aim is not to frighten people … but to teach them about the risks” he said.

Foulon said “it’s getting harder and harder to recognize phishing emails and even I was almost convinced” by certain particularly sophisticated messages.

Orange receives 20,000 messages per day from users signaling possible suspect emails.

The Orange identity is frequently usurped but according to recent statistics, the most often usurped is Microsoft, followed by Paypal, Netflix and Facebook.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.