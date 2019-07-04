RFI in 16 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
Spotlight on France
Podcast: French football fans turn to women, homeopathy under attack, …
Spotlight on France episode 13
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 07/04 13h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 07/03 13h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 07/02 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/05 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/04 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/03 13h00 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    International report
    Eleven die in deadly scramble on the roof of the world
  • media
    International report
    Argentina series part 2: A long history of discrimination
  • media
    International report
    Argentina series part 1: Indigenous people reclaiming their land
  • media
    Mid-East Junction
    How women's football has evolved inside and outside the Middle …
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Where France stands after the European Parliament elections
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
France
Catholic Church Sexual assault

French Catholic Church defrocks abuse priest at centre of Barbarin affair

By
media Cardinal Philippe Barbarin at a press conference in Lyon, where he announced his resignation for failing to report sex abuse, 7 March 2019. JEAN-PHILIPPE KSIAZEK / AFP

The Catholic Church in France has defrocked a priest charged with sexually assaulting dozens of boy scouts in Lyon in a far-reaching scandal that saw a cardinal convicted for failing to report abuse. 

Father Bernard Preynat was on Thursday "dismissed of the clerical state" – the heaviest sentence that can be pronounced by the church's ecclesiastical court.

Preynat was indicted in February 2016 for the sexual assault of minors dating back to the 1970s. More than 80 other people came forward with allegations of abuse by Preynat over a 20-year period.

Accusations against the 74-year-old saw influential cleric Cardinal Philippe Barbarin convicted of a cover up in what became the biggest scandal to hit the French church in decades.

A court statement seen by AFP said: "In light of the facts and their recurrence, the large number of victims, the fact that Bernard Preynat abused the authority vested in him within the scout group...the court has decided to impose the maximum penalty under Church law in such a case, namely, the removal of his status as a priest."

Preynat, 74, has one month to appeal the ruling.

With his guilt “having been recognised", the ecclesiastical court said it would now focus on studying the victims' claims for financial compensation.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.