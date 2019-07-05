RFI in 16 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
World music matters
Cimafunk brings Afro-Cuban funk therapy to France
Erick Iglesias Rodriguez, aka Cimafunk, has been compared to a new James Brown
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 07/05 13h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 07/04 13h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 07/03 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/05 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/04 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/03 13h00 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    International report
    Recreating the sound of Paris's Notre-Dame
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    Podcast: sheep-shearing, spanking ban and France's obsession …
  • media
    World music matters
    Cimafunk brings Afro-Cuban funk therapy to France
  • media
    International report
    Eleven die in deadly scramble on the roof of the world
  • media
    International report
    Argentina series part 2: A long history of discrimination
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
France
Tax Fraud Anti-Semitism Court Trial

French comedian Dieudonné sentenced for fraud and money laundering

By
media French comedian Dieudonne gestures as he leaves his trial on February 4, 2015, at the courthouse in Paris. AFP PHOTO / MIGUEL MEDINA

French comedian Dieudonné courts controversy again after he was sentenced in Paris on Friday to two years in jail for tax fraud and money laundering. The sentence relates to more than one million euros of undeclared earnings.

Dieudonné, a convicted anti-Semite, was also slapped with a 200,000-euro fine. Under the court arrangement, he will likely do community service instead of jail time.

A highly popular comedian, especially in the low-income areas, he was found guilty in the past of condoning terrorism; in 2014, Prime Minister Manuel Valls once tried to shut down his performances, arguing they were a threat to public safety.

Police found 657,000 euros in cash in his home. Legally known as Dieudonné M'Bala M'Bala, he and others sent 565,000 euros to Cameroon, where he has family members.
 

Dieudonné’s anti-Semitism acts include bringing a Holocaust denier on stage during a performance, decrying the “Zionist lobby” that rules the world. He made popular a hand gesture called the “quenelle”, which looks strikingly like a Nazi salute.

He has claimed his freedom of speech has been trampled upon, however.

 

 

 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.