Chic Paris eatery Le Fouquet's to reopen after Yellow Vest vandalism

Le Fouquet's restaurant, on the central Paris Avenue des Champs-Elysées, burned and ransacked in March during a demonstration by Yellow Vest protestors, will reopen on 14 July.

The owners of Le Fouquet's have promised that clients and the 110 staff will find that the venue has been "identically restored".

The first-floor dining room will be available to those who wish to watch the traditional Bastille Day parade on the Champs-Elysées.

The restaurant was extensively damaged by vandals on the morning of 16 March, the 18th Saturday of demonstrations by Yellow Vest protestors.

The red awning protecting street-side tables was set on fire, and many items were stolen from the premises.

One woman will appear in court, accused of the theft of forks, a stool and a salt-shaker from the venue. She was arrested after posting photos of the items on her Facebook page. She claims they were a gift from a member of the restaurant's staff

The venue has seen many famous celebrations. It is where winners of the Césars, the French Oscars, traditionally hold their victory dinner. It was chosen by Nicolas Sarkozy for the party marking his triumph in the 2007 presidential election.