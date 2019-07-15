RFI in 16 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
RFI’s very own songbird
Sound Kitchen Podcast
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 07/15 13h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 07/12 13h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 07/11 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/05 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/04 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/03 13h00 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    RFI’s very own songbird
  • media
    International report
    Life after death in Sutherland, Texas
  • media
    International report
    Life after death
  • media
    International report
    Deming does migrant detention differently
  • media
    International report
    Payment in plastic boosts education, environment
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
France
France Cinema Luc Besson Finance

French “Transporter” director Luc Besson seeking US dollars to rescue studio

By
media French director Luc Besson at the premiere of his flop, "Valerian" REUTERS/Charles Platiau

French producer-director Luc Besson is looking to a United States investment fund to help save his ailing EuropaCorp studio, confirming media reports that he was looking for an investor to take a major stake in the movie-making venture.

EuropaCorp confirmed that it was speaking to one of its creditors, Vine Alternative Investments about “a possible equity participation,” but added that it could not guarantee that talks would be successful.

Besson’s studio, based in a northern Paris suburb, celebrated its 20th anniversary this year, but although he is responsible for critical successes “The Professional”, “The Fifth Element”, “The Transporter” series and “Taken”, it has lost major revenue over the past four years.

Blockbuster sci-fi movie “Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets” tanked at the box office, losses that EuropaCorp has yet to recoup.

According to Journal du Dimanche, Besson said he would rather Vine take control of his studio that big French film group Pathé.

EuropaCorp was given a six-month reprieve from its heavy debts as it looks for someone to rescue the enterprise.

As of 2018-2019, it was 110 million euros in the hole, adding to the previous years’ debts, totaling 82 million euros.

As of 2016, Fundamental Films, a Chinese venture, put forth 60 million euros in the studio, as its second-largest shareholder.

Besson had hoped for a major success in his latest film he penned and directed, a sexy crime thriller called “Anna” that opened in June. It garnered poor reviews, but was an audience winner.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.