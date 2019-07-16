RFI in 16 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
RFI’s very own songbird
Sound Kitchen Podcast
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 07/15 13h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 07/12 13h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 07/11 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/05 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/04 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/03 13h00 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    RFI’s very own songbird
  • media
    International report
    Life after death in Sutherland, Texas
  • media
    International report
    Life after death
  • media
    International report
    Deming does migrant detention differently
  • media
    International report
    Payment in plastic boosts education, environment
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
France
Paris artificial intelligence Science

French researchers will harness power of AI to improve kidney transplant procedure

By
media Professor Gerard Biau speaking during the inauguration of Sorbonne Centre for Artificial Intelligence in Paris. Sorbonne Université-Pierre Kitmacher

A team of French researchers led by Professor Laurent Mesnarde, is looking to harness the potential of artificial intelligence and high-performance computing to improve the quality and life span of kidney transplants.

 

 

.

Mesnard, who is a nephrologist, will be working with the Sorbonne Centre for Artificial Intelligence (SCAI), to realise the project that could impact many lives.

“Currently, doctors compare only a tiny part of the donor’s and recipient’s DNA (called Human Leukocyte Antigen) before the transplant to predict if they match.

Improving transplant matchs

Post-transplant RNA tests are also conducted to determine if the graft will encounter any problems and also to develop a tailored treatment. However, the current procedures aren’t that efficient, as around 50 percent of kidney transplants fail in 10 years,” he told RFI English.

However, in order to improve the graft efficiency, Mesnard and his team have expanded the pre-transplant matching to other parts of the genome.

They developed a new computational scoring technique called the allogenomics mismatch score, which indicates the number of incompatible amino-acids between a donor’s genome and a recipient’s genome.

“It’s not possible to use this DNA-based method for kidney transplants without the power of AI. One genome consists of 3 billion base pairs. Currently in France, you need five days to analyse a genome. Our goal is to shorten this time to 20 hours by using artificial intelligence,” he said.

It is here that the newly launched AI centre at Sorbonne University will play a crucial part.

Combined research efforts

“Our objective is to bring together researchers from different disciplines under one umbrella and provide a boost to their projects. We want to bring about an alliance between academic knowledge and computational power. SCAI is the AI center where quality research will be done through collaboration,” Professor Gerard Biau, director of SCAI, told RFI.

For this project, SCAI will bring together Mesnard and his team as well as the expertise of the French company Atos - which specialises in high-performance computing - under a single roof.

“SCAI will play the role of a catalyser to accelerate not just this project, but also other initiatives in the fields of science, health, engineering, climate & environment and digital humanities,” Pr. Biau remarked.

Mesnard believes the use of AI in genome sequencing could help raise the success rate of kidney grafts after 10 years from 50 percent to 80 percent.

“By increasing the lifespan of the kidney graft, it would reduce the overall cost for the society as well as improving the quality and quantity of life for the patients,” he said.

 

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.