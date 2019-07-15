RFI in 16 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
RFI’s very own songbird
Sound Kitchen Podcast
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 07/15 13h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 07/12 13h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 07/11 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/05 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/04 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/03 13h00 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    RFI’s very own songbird
  • media
    International report
    Life after death in Sutherland, Texas
  • media
    International report
    Life after death
  • media
    International report
    Deming does migrant detention differently
  • media
    International report
    Payment in plastic boosts education, environment
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Urgent
Three children and a woman killed in France train-car crash
France
SNCF Accident road rail train

Three children, woman killed in France train-car crash

media Transport - emploi - Pepy - travail - chibani SNCF logo website SNCF

A woman and three children were killed Monday when a train smashed into their car at a level crossing in eastern France.

Four people on the regional train travelling from the city of Reims to Epernay in the Champagne region suffered minor injuries in the crash in Avenay-Val-d'Or, the local police authority said in a statement.

The eldest child killed, aged around 10, was the driver's daughter while the other two were "very young", mayor Philippe Maussire said.

The driver of the train is in shock, he told AFP.

A manager at French rail operator SNCF said the crossing was closed when the car smashed into it, and that the company was not aware of any "malfunction".

The barrier "comes down automatically when a train is approaching", head of rail infrastructure management unit SNCF Reseau Patrick Jeantet said.

He added that the crossing was not in a high-risk zone.

France's Transport Minister Elisabeth Borne announced plans earlier this year to improve safety at level crossings, including cutting the speed limit around some of the country's 14,500 level crossings.

Sixteen people died at level crossings in France last year, down from 42 in 2017

 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.