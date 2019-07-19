RFI in 16 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
RFI’s very own songbird
Sound Kitchen Podcast
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 07/18 13h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 07/17 13h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 07/16 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/05 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/04 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/03 13h00 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    International report
    Blame it on the juice!
  • media
    International report
    Sex education gets serious in Senegal
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    RFI’s very own songbird
  • media
    International report
    Life after death in Sutherland, Texas
  • media
    International report
    Life after death
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
France
Crime France Arson Death Bakery Lyon

French bakers jailed over alleged insurance fraud in deadly Lyon fire

By
media A blaze broke out after a gas blast at a Lyon bakery situated on the ground floor of the two-storey building, 2 February 2019. AFP

Lyon’s public prosecutor has remanded in custody two owners of a bakery that burned down in February, killing a pregnant woman and her four-year-old son, in a suspected case of arson insurance fraud.

"Although they deny the facts, they are accused of having set fire to their place of business, in order to benefit from insurance money," Lyon public prosecutor Nicolas Jacquet said in a statement.

The two were arrested on Tuesday and placed under formal investigation on Thursday, accused of conspiring to commit arson, leading to death, and attempted insurance fraud.

The fire broke out on 9 February, killing a pregnant woman, her son, and injuring two others. 

The case is still under investigation, but prosecutors believe there was no intent to cause death.

Another suspect, a relative of one of the owners in his 50s, was indicted and imprisoned for complicity in the crime late February.

Another 50-year-old suspect, identified immediately after the blaze, is currently on the run with an international warrant out for his arrest.

Read more:

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.