RFI in 16 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
RFI’s very own songbird
Sound Kitchen Podcast
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 07/19 13h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 07/18 13h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 07/17 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/05 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/04 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/03 13h00 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Mesopotamia – and Salome!
  • media
    International report
    Blame it on the juice!
  • media
    International report
    Sex education gets serious in Senegal
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    RFI’s very own songbird
  • media
    International report
    Life after death in Sutherland, Texas
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Africa
Africa Cup of Nations 2019 Algeria France Senegal Sport Football

Algeria fans take to French streets to celebrate second Cup of Nations title

By
media Algeria fans celebrate in front of the Arc de Triomphe in Paris after winning the Africa Cup of Nations, 29 July 2019. ©REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Tens of thousands of Algeria fans have come out onto French streets to celebrate the nation's second Africa Cup of Nations title, after beating Senegal 1-0 in Cairo. Huge street parties took place in Paris, Marseille and Lyon amid a boosted police presence, after unrest during previous celebrations.

The Desert Foxes sealed their second Cup of Nations in the opening seconds after a deflected goal by striker Baghdad Bounedjah.

In Paris, cars honked their horns late into the night as crowds waving Algerian flags headed towards the Champs-Élysées to celebrate the Desert Foxes second Cup of Nations. 

Around 2,500 police officers were mobilised around the avenue and the Arc de Triomphe to prevent street clashes.

Across France, police were out in force in all the major cities, 19 July 2019 ©REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

In Marseille, some 25,000 fans gathered without incident near the Old Port. Lyon police reported a number of cars set alight on the city's outskirts.

Former colonial power France has a large number of dual French-Algerian nationals, with more than half of the Algerian football team born, raised or trained in France.

Algeria supporters in Marseille celebrate the 1-0 victory over Senegal in the Africa Cup of Nations final, 19 July 2019. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

(with wires)

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.