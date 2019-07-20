RFI in 16 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
RFI’s very own songbird
Sound Kitchen Podcast
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 07/19 13h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 07/18 13h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 07/17 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/05 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/04 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/03 13h00 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Mesopotamia – and Salome!
  • media
    International report
    The dangerous truth about Chernobyl
  • media
    Spotlight on Africa
    What's behind Macron's courting of the African diaspora?
  • media
    International report
    Hiding the endless horror of Chernobyl
  • media
    International report
    Blame it on the juice!
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
France
Tour de France 2019 Emmanuel Macron Cycling Yellow Vests

Macron climbs Tourmalet in wake of Alaphilippe for 100 years of yellow jersey

By
media French President Emmanuel Macron unveils a plaque with the mayor of Pau, Francois Bayrou, to mark the 100th anniversary of the Tour de France yellow jersey, 19 July 2019. Bob Edme/Pool via REUTERS

Saturday saw the first of seven climbs above 2,000 metres on this year's Tour de France cycle race. French President Emmanuel Macron made the long climb in comfort.

The French leader covered the final 75 kilometres of the 111km stage in the vehicle carrying Tour de France director, Christian Prudhomme. Macron is known to be an enthusiastic cycling fan, and was last seen on the fringes of the Tour in 2017, shortly after his election, when he watched the 17th stage over the Galibier in the Alps.

He failed to make a public appearance last year, because the so-called Benalla affair in which a presidential bodyguard was filmed roughing up protestors had just become public.

Speaking in the city of Pau, President Macron praised the "mythology" of the Tour, and the heroism of the competitors. He said popular enthusiasm for the legendary cycle race springs from the national urge to take risks, show courage and determination, dream beyond the idea of the impossible.

Yellow jersey or Yellow Vest?

The start of Saturday's 14th stage was delayed and had to be displaced from the centre to the outskirts of the southern city of Tarbes, because of a demonstration by protestors opposed to the establishment of an industrial pig farm in the countryside between Tarbes and Lourdes.

The stage is set to end at the famous Col du Tourmalet, the mythic Pyrenean mountain pass at 2,115 metres above sea level, in the shadow of the Pic de Midi observatory.

It remains unclear whether Emmanuel Macron will present the race leader's yellow jersey at the end of today's stage. The French rider Julian Alaphilippe started the day with a narrow overall lead. Today marks the 100th anniversary of the introduction of the special top worn by the race leader. But Macron may not wish to be too closely associated with any garment coloured yellow.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.