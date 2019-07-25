RFI in 16 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
RFI’s very own songbird
Sound Kitchen Podcast
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 07/25 13h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 07/24 13h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 07/23 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/05 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/04 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/03 13h00 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    International report
    Will Indian political comedy have the last laugh?
  • media
    International report
    Living with load shedding in Zambia
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Mesopotamia – and Salome!
  • media
    International report
    The dangerous truth about Chernobyl
  • media
    Spotlight on Africa
    What's behind Macron's courting of the African diaspora?
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
France
Defence Space Military France

France to develop anti-satellite laser weapons

By
media An Ariane 5 lifts off from its launchpad in Kourou, at the European Space Center in French Guiana on 20 June 2019. Jody Amiet/AFP

France plans to develop anti-satellite laser weapons but will only deploy them in self-defence, defence minister Florence Parly said on Thursday, as she laid out the country's new military strategy for space.

Major military powers around the world are investing in new technology for space, which is seen as a new military frontier, with the ability to destroy or cripple satellites seen as a key capability.

"If our satellites are threatened, we intend to blind those of our adversaries," Florence Parly said.

"We reserve the right and the means to be able to respond: that could imply the use of powerful lasers deployed from our satellites or from patrolling nano-satellites."

Around 2,000 active satellites are currently estimated to be orbiting the Earth, mostly to relay commercial communications, but also to track the weather and for spying.

Experts say that the United States, Russia and China are capable of destroying enemy satellites using missiles fired from Earth, and probably also by engineering deliberate collisions.

An official from the NATO military alliance told French news agency AFP last month that there was no known deployment of space-based weapons in orbit, but concerns were growing about "more aggressive behaviour" from China and Russia.

In March this year, India also destroyed a satellite with a missile, which created hundreds of new pieces of space junk which pose a threat to operating satellites and spacecraft.

"We will develop powerful lasers," Parly said during a speech in the city of Lyon.
"It's an area in which France has fallen behind. But we will catch up."

French President Emmanuel Macron announced on 13 July his intention of creating a French space force command.

The declaration -- made on the eve of France's 14 July Bastille Day military parade -- mirrored an initiative in the US championed by President Donald Trump.

(with AFP)

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.