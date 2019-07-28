RFI in 16 languages

 

Mid-East Junction
The lasting legacy of Ayotollah Khomeni 30 years after his death
A view shows the mausoleum of the founder of the Islamic Republic Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini during a ceremony marking his death anniversary, in Tehran
 
Environment
France Science Discovery

Discovery of dinosaur thigh bone in France thrills scientists

By
French paleontologists found the thigh bone of a giant sauropod, an herbivorous dinosaur dating from the late Jurassic era, at an excavation site in southwestern France.

French paleontologists are excited about the discovery of a thigh bone belonging to a giant dinosaur, dating from the late Jurassic era, at an excavation site in southwestern France this week.

The two-meter long femur is thought to have belonged to a sauropod, a herbivorous dinosaur with a long neck and tail which existed more than 140 million years ago.

The bone was found in a thick layer of clay at the Angeac-Charente site in southwestern France earlier this week.

French dinosaur find

"This is a major discovery," Ronan Allain, a palaeontologist at the National Natural History Museum of Paris, told Reuters News Agency.

"These are animals that probably weighed 40 to 50 tonnes."

Allain told France's Le Parisien newspaper that, as well as the bone's size, its state of preservation was also impressive.

"We can see the insertions of muscles and tendons and scars. This is rare for big pieces which tend to collapse in on themselves and fragment."

