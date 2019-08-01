RFI in 16 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
Mid-East Junction
The lasting legacy of Ayotollah Khomeni 30 years after his death
A view shows the mausoleum of the founder of the Islamic Republic Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini during a ceremony marking his death anniversary, in Tehran
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 07/31 13h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 07/30 13h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 07/29 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/05 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/04 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/03 13h00 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    International report
    African brewmaster takes on Belgium
  • media
    International report
    India court extends deadline for illegal immigrant search in …
  • media
    International report
    Brexit, environment among main stories at Edinburgh festival …
  • media
    International report
    Sex education through football to the youth of Côte d'Ivoire
  • media
    International report
    When the going gets tough, the tough go to the cinema
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
France
Jihad Terrorism Plot

French intelligence foils prisoner terrorist plot

By
media One of the three suspects was a prisoner in Saint-Maur, in central France. GUILLAUME SOUVANT / AFP

Three French men who met in prison have been indicted for planning a terrorist attack on potential targets including prison guards, institutional sites or passers-by.

The French daily Le Parisien reported that a former soldier, a convert to Islam and a jihadist “returnee” were indicted on 26 July – the same week they allegedly intended to carry out the attack.

Two of the men were in prison, while the third had been released earlier this year. Sources close to the case say the attack was to be carried out upon the release of another of the suspects.

We were not on a particularly high level of risk. Our intelligence has worked well.

Investigators reportedly seized “small arms” from the men, aged 27, 31 and 42, and who deny the allegations of a terror plot.

One of the men was being held in prison in Châteaudun, in the northern Eure-et-Loir department, and the other in a prison in Saint-Maur, in central France.

"We were not on a particularly high level of risk," said Interior Minister Christophe Castaner. "Our intelligence has worked well."

According to Le Parisien, the mastermind of the planned attack was the 27-year-old, a convert to Islam who had already been convicted of "apologising for terrorism".

The released man had been sentenced in relation to a six-month trip to Syria in 2014, where he was part of the Syrian branch of al-Qaeda.

The third accomplice was a former soldier who had been converted to Islam and radicalised.

In recent months, two assaults on prison guards have taken place: one in Le Havre by a prisoner convicted of terrorism, and another in Condé-sur-Sarthe, by a radicalised prisoner.

Of some 71,000 prisoners in France, about 500 are incarcerated for acts of Islamic terrorism and about 1,100 common law prisoners are suspected to have been radicalised.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.