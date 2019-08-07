RFI in 16 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
International report
Flowers, birds, trees and jazz - in Paris!
Jowee Omicil performs at the Paris Jazz Festival, Parc Floral, August 2019
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 08/06 13h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 08/05 13h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 08/02 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/05 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/04 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/03 13h00 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    International report
    Surprising results when computers play one another in chess
  • media
    International report
    How to stop increasing rates of violence against women in Liberia …
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    All about Pakistan's Gulalai Ismail
  • media
    International report
    Flowers, birds, trees and jazz - in Paris!
  • media
    International report
    African brewmaster takes on Belgium
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
France
France Notre-Dame de Paris Fire

French authorities closely monitoring lead poisoning after Notre-Dame fire

By
media Flames and huge clouds of smoke are seen billowing from the roof at Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris on 15 April, 2019. (Fouad Maghrane / AFP)

Following the Notre Dame Cathedral fire, 175 children have been tested for lead poisoning and two of them were found to be over the accepted threshold. Environmental group filed a lawsuit accusing the authorities of failing to contain the lead contamination.

The Ile de France Regional Health Agency (ARS) found that two children had more than 50 microgrammes of lead per litre of blood. 16 out of the 175 children tested were in the 25 to 49 microgrammes category which means that they will need to be monitored but they are not in danger.

An environmental investigation, at the residence of one the two children tested positive, showed that he was exposed to lead pollution prior to the fire. His sister’s tests came in below 25 microgrammes.

When the fire at Notre Dame de Paris cathedral broke out on 15 April, over 400 tons of lead in the roof and steeple melted, releasing lead particles that later settled on surrounding streets and buildings.

Two schools, operating in the Notre Dame neighbourhood, were shut down on 25 July after tests found lead levels above 5,000 microgrammes per square metre. The schools were running a summer holiday programme for children.

Robin des Bois, a French activist group, filed the lawsuit in Paris High Court in July alleging that health agencies as well as national and city officials had failed to address the dangers caused by the fire.

"Authorities should have broadcast ... live information to encourage people to evacuate [the areas] where several thousand gathered to watch and incite residents of the neighbourhood to close their windows and leave their balconies.

"Everyone watched like it was a firework without understanding that this odourless, beige and yellow smoke was toxic," said Jacky Bonnemains, a spokesman for Robin de Bois.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.