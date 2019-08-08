RFI in 16 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
International report
Flowers, birds, trees and jazz - in Paris!
Jowee Omicil performs at the Paris Jazz Festival, Parc Floral, August 2019
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 08/08 13h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 08/07 13h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 08/06 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/05 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/04 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/03 13h00 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    International report
    Happiness added to school curriculum in New Delhi
  • media
    International report
    Part 2: What to learn when computers win at chess
  • media
    International report
    Part 1: Surprising results when computers play one another in …
  • media
    International report
    How to stop increasing rates of violence against women in Liberia …
  • media
    Global Focus
    Pain of Yazidi genocide remembered in France
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
France
France Football Monaco

Monaco’s Sidibe joins Everton on loan

By
media Sidibe helped Monaco lift the Ligue 1 title and reach the Champions League semi-finals in 2017 REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Premier League side Everton have signed Djibril Sidibe on a season-long loan deal from Monaco.

The 27-year-old defender completed his move on Wednesday which involves an option to make the deal permanent.

Sidibe won the Ligue 1 title 2017 and was part of the France squad who won the World Cup in Russia last year.

He was also an important part of Monaco’s run to the Champions League semi-finals in the 2016/17 season.

"I am 100 per cent motivated and ready to help the club achieve its goals and to achieve my own individual goals," Sidibe said.

"Everton are recruiting with the intent to win trophies and play on the biggest stage."

The French international becomes the sixth new arrival to Merseyside this summer, joining the likes of Fabian Delph, Andre Gomes and Moise Kean.

"Djibril has fantastic experience, winning titles and playing many matches in a competitive league," Everton boss Marco Silva told the club website.

"He is a World Cup winner and he has the hunger to achieve much more in his career."

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.