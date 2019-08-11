RFI in 16 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
José Baptiste, RFI music librarian
Sound Kitchen Podcast
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 08/09 13h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 08/08 13h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 08/07 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/05 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/04 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/03 13h00 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    José Baptiste, RFI music librarian
  • media
    International report
    Fancy a day at the beach in central Paris?
  • media
    International report
    Happiness added to school curriculum in New Delhi
  • media
    International report
    Part 2: What to learn when computers win at chess
  • media
    International report
    Part 1: Surprising results when computers play one another in …
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
France
Yellow Vests gilets jaunes Protests Emmanuel Macron

Yellow Vests vandalise office of Macron party lawmaker

By
media Hundreds join an authorised Yellow Vests march in Paris in May, before numbers starting dropping. RFI/Mike Woods

French Yellow Vest protesters on Saturday vandalised the offices of Emmanuel Macron’s LREM party in Montpellier, in the south of France, while elsewhere marches were held in Toulouse, Bordeaux and Paris.

Some 100 Yellow Vests sprayed the offices of MP Patrick Vignal with yellow and green paint. The member for Hérault, in the Occitanie region, becomes one of more than a dozen Republic on the Move party MPs to have been attacked.

Media reports say both farmers and Yellow Vests, or gilets-jaunes, have been targeting MPs that voted in favor of Ceta, the controversial free trade agreement between the European Union and Canada that was ratified by parliament last month.

Following the attack on his office, a procession of a hundred Yellow Vests then marched through Montpellier, blocking the tram.

"I leave them their baseness,” Vignal told the French press agency, AFP. “I will not leave them my hatred; I am neither disillusioned nor angry.”

Vignal said he intends to leave the yellow paint untouched as a message to others that the Yellow Vests are refusing to join talks.

Protester numbers dwindle over the summer

Meanwhile in Bordeaux, more than a hundred protesters gathered on the Place de la Bourse, in front of the entrance to the National Customs Museum. This compares to the nearly 6,000 people who turned out at the height of the movement.

Police in Toulouse fired tear gas after some 250 protesters – many in their fifties and over – marched through the city. Two women were lightly injured.

In Paris, a few hundred Yellow Vests marched in the city’s west between Villiers and André-Citroën park, shouting "Let's go! Purchasing power, housing, health, education, employment, retirement, unemployment.”

Organisers said “Act 39” of the Yellow Vests movement was carried out in solidarity with pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.