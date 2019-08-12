RFI in 16 languages

 

France
Two French ministers want France links to disgraced financier Epstein investigated

By
media Exterior view of a 5-storey building on the Avenue Foch in 16th district, where according to local media an apartment belonging to Jeffrey Epstein is located in Paris, France, August 12, 2019 REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Two French government ministers issued a joint statement on Monday calling for an investigation into alleged US sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein after the US investigation indicated there were links between Epstein and France.

“The American investigation has highlighted links with France. It thus seems fundamental for the victims that an investigation be opened in France to shed light on this issue,” according to the joint statement by Equality Minister Marlene Schiappa and French child welfare minister Adrien Taquet.

The ministers did not give any indication as to what the link was, but Epstein owned an apartment in Paris and was in the capital before he was arrested last month in New York.

Jeffrey Epstein looks on during a a bail hearing in U.S. financier Jeffrey Epstein's sex trafficking case, in this court sketch in New York REUTERS

The 66-year-old billionaire businessman was accused of raping and sexually exploiting young girls for years, particularly in cities where he reportedly had property, including New York and Palm Beach, Florida.

Epstein was personally acquainted with President Donald Trump and former president Bill Clinton.

He also allegedly provided young high school and university girls for his well-heeled friends.

Epstein was charged with sex trafficking in minors and conspiracy to sex traffic in minors, and was facing 45 years in prison.

Jeffrey Epstein appears in a photograph taken for the New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services' sex offender registry March 28, 2017 and obtained by Reuters July 10, 2019. New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services/Handout/File Phot New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services/Handout/Fil

He had pled not guilty, but his bail request was denied. Although he was on suicide watch, he was found hanged in his cell on Saturday.

Ministers Schiappa and Taquet said that Epstein’s death leaves many unanswered questions, but that this “must not deprive victims of the justice to which they are entitled to.”

