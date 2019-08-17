RFI in 16 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
Those amazing trills
Sound Kitchen Podcast
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 08/16 13h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 08/15 13h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 08/14 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/05 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/04 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/03 13h00 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Those amazing trills
  • media
    International report
    Paris, from the water
  • media
    International report
    Part 2: Tackling racial and class inequality through art at Edinburgh's …
  • media
    International report
    Part 2: Former US gymnast was one of hundreds sexually assaulted …
  • media
    International report
    Part 1: US star gymnast recalls sexual assault as teenager by …
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
France

Paris café customer shoots waiter dead over wait for sandwich

By
media Police have launched a manhunt for the shooter of an employee of Le Mistral restaurant in the Paris suburb of Noisy-le-Grand. GERARD JULIEN / AFP

A customer who lost his temper over a wait for a sandwich in a café in the Paris suburbs has shot the waiter dead. Police have launched a manhunt for the assailant, who fled the scene.  

Witnesses said the killer produced a handgun and shot the 28-year-old waiter at Le Mistral restaurant in Noisy-le-Grand, east of Paris, because his “sandwich wasn’t prepared quickly enough”. 

The employee was seriously wounded in the shoulder.

Paramedics who arrived at the scene were unable to revive him and was pronounced dead.

Police have opened an investigation into the case.

 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.