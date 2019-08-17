Paris café customer shoots waiter dead over wait for sandwich

Witnesses said the killer produced a handgun and shot the 28-year-old waiter at Le Mistral restaurant in Noisy-le-Grand, east of Paris, because his “sandwich wasn’t prepared quickly enough”.
The employee was seriously wounded in the shoulder.
Paramedics who arrived at the scene were unable to revive him and was pronounced dead.
Police have opened an investigation into the case.
La victime, un jeune homme de 28 ans, est morte sur place malgré l'intervention des secours. L'auteur, qui a fait feu avec une arme de poing, a pris la fuite, il est activement recherché > https://t.co/Mg0Kgop3M7 (via @le_Parisien) #NoisyleGrand #SeineSaintDenis pic.twitter.com/ZCYcuS4VDlBriac Trébert (@BriacTrebert) August 17, 2019