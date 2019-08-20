RFI in 16 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
Those amazing trills
Sound Kitchen Podcast
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 08/20 13h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 08/19 13h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 08/16 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/05 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/04 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/03 13h00 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Those amazing trills
  • media
    International report
    Paris, from the water
  • media
    International report
    Part 2: Tackling racial and class inequality through art at Edinburgh's …
  • media
    International report
    Part 2: Former US gymnast was one of hundreds sexually assaulted …
  • media
    International report
    Part 1: US star gymnast recalls sexual assault as teenager by …
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
France
France Environment Tourism

France tells tourists to stop eroding nature by stone-stacking

By
media Pictures of stone-stacking are gaining in popularity on social media ANDY BUCHANAN / AFP

Towns across France are urging visitors eager to snap the perfect Instagram-friendly holiday photos to refrain from harming the environment by stacking stones, or rock cairns.

Much to the annoyance of locals, piling the pebbles has become an increasingly popular way to create an artistic focal point for landscape pictures.

While rock cairns have historical spiritual purposes, and are sometimes used to guide hikers, French media reports these days say they're “invading” the country’s mountains and beaches.

Daily Le Parisien has described them as a “menace” to those seeking to protect the French coastline.

"It’s become such a phenomenon that hundreds of them are being made made every day," said Didier Olivry, from the Brittany branch of the Conservatoire du littoral, a public organisation in charge of seabord protection. "At this rate, it's an attack on the ecosystem.”

In July, the Living Brittany environmental association dismantled dozens of cairns built in Camaret-sur-Mer. Those caught making the structures can be fined up to 1,500 euros.

Over on the Atlantic coast of the Charente-Maritime department, a growing number of cairns has led the mayor of Saint-Denis d'Oléron, Jean-Michel Massé, to invest in signposts warning tourists of the damage they’re doing.

"In the beginning, in 2015, it wasn’t such a problem, but the following year tens of cubic meters of stone had been moved,” said Massé, adding that some cairns as high as two metres risked collapsing on children.

"The pebbles are a natural bulwark against the waves and protects the coast."

Ahead of next summer’s tourist season, a host of communities are planning a poster campaign to be broadcast by tourist organisations.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.