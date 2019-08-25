RFI in 16 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
International report
Hong Kong frontliner says the only way out of crisis is independence
Mike next to a banner carrying his favourite slogan: « Retake Hong-Kong. Revolution of our times ».
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 08/23 13h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 08/22 13h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 08/21 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/05 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/04 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/03 13h00 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    International report
    Political stand-up makes the rounds at this year's Edinburgh …
  • media
    International report
    Hong Kong frontliner says the only way out of crisis is independence
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Those amazing trills
  • media
    International report
    Paris, from the water
  • media
    International report
    Part 2: Tackling racial and class inequality through art at Edinburgh's …
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Urgent
Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif unexpectedly flies back to G7 to break diplomatic deadlock
France
Feminism Inequality Women's rights G7

G7: Feminists challenge Macron to advance equality

By
media Women's rights activist and Care France spokesperson Camille Nozières in Biarritz on 24 August, 2019. W7

Today G7 heads of state were presented with a package of recommended laws for protecting women’s rights. Feminists fear their demands will not be taken seriously by the mainly male club of G7 nations.

When France’s President Emmanuel Macron stood before the United Nations General Assembly in September 2018 and described women’s rights as a “great global cause”, feminists were hopeful he would use his presidency of the G7 to champion gender equality.

Macron was talking at a time when Alabama was repealing abortion laws and France was grappling with rising rates of femicide.

Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau laid the foundations during his G7 presidency in 2018 by inaugurating the first Gender Equality Advisory Council (GEAC).

With its star-studded line up of feminists and women’s rights experts, including Benin singer Angelique Kidjo and British actress Emma Watson, the 37 members of the GEAC have spent the past eleven months working on a set of recommendations that was presented to G7 leaders today in Biarritz.

However, on the eve of the G7 meeting several feminists and NGO directors expressed their concern about Macron’s commitment to implementing "concrete political and financial commitments" during his presidency.

They pointed to the fact that "no feminist association will be sitting at the negotiation table with the G7 leaders."

Instead the six male and one female G7 heads of state met with the head of UN Women, Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka, Nobel Prize winners; Denis Mukwege and Nadia Murad, and the GEAC to discuss the recommendations.

G7 leaders will not be committing to change laws or ratify global gender rights conventions.

The concern is that unless Macron takes a stand today and commits to strengthening gender equality within G7 countries and their global partners, he will miss an unprecedented opportunity.

The US is due to take over the G7 presidency in 2020 with President Donald Trump at the helm, and the G20 will be led by Saudi Arabia.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.